Little Rock police name man fatally shot on Christmas Eve; 1 arrested
Little Rock police Sunday morning identified the man fatally shot in downtown Little Rock during a fight on Christmas Eve. John Barfield, 52, of Little Rock was shot in in the 500 block of Sherman Street about 5 p.m. Saturday, according to a police report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pine Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 1 hour ago 2:10 p.m.Reports: Weapon-wield...
|14 hr
|hicusdicus
|4
|Shareholder Sues to See Ozark Heritage Bank's R... (Sep '11)
|Dec 23
|from hear me
|38
|windsong drug rehab (Oct '13)
|Dec 21
|Lost No More in A...
|12
|Nikki goodnight (Aug '14)
|Dec 12
|quack-a-lack
|20
|Moving to Pine Bluff
|Dec 4
|Mover
|1
|Grecian Steak House
|Dec 3
|Robert Sedgefield
|1
|Runaway Minor WF 14 yr old
|Nov 30
|Ask
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pine Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC