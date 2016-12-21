Little Rock police name man fatally s...

Little Rock police name man fatally shot on Christmas Eve; 1 arrested

Sunday Dec 25

Little Rock police Sunday morning identified the man fatally shot in downtown Little Rock during a fight on Christmas Eve. John Barfield, 52, of Little Rock was shot in in the 500 block of Sherman Street about 5 p.m. Saturday, according to a police report.

