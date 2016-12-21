Lawmaker to pay $150 ethics fine

State Rep. Mike Holcomb, R-Pine Bluff, has agreed to pay a $150 fine to the Arkansas Ethics Commission and receive a public letter of caution in a settlement of a complaint filed against him over filing campaign-finance reports late, according to commission records. Holcomb, who has served in the House since 2013, also agreed to receive a second public letter of caution from the commission in a settlement of another ethics complaint filed against him, also over filing a campaign-finance report late, the records show.

