Lawmaker to pay $150 ethics fine

Lawmaker to pay $150 ethics fine

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: NWAonline

State Rep. Mike Holcomb, R-Pine Bluff, has agreed to pay a $150 fine to the Arkansas Ethics Commission and receive a public letter of caution in a settlement of a complaint filed against him over filing campaign-finance reports late, according to commission records. Holcomb, who has served in the House since 2013, also agreed to receive a second public letter of caution from the commission in a settlement of another ethics complaint filed against him, also over filing a campaign-finance report late, the records show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pine Bluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
windsong drug rehab (Oct '13) 17 hr Lost No More in A... 12
Nikki goodnight (Aug '14) Dec 12 quack-a-lack 20
Moving to Pine Bluff Dec 4 Mover 1
Grecian Steak House Dec 3 Robert Sedgefield 1
Runaway Minor WF 14 yr old Nov 30 Ask 2
Chevy cruze Nov 26 Someone 1
Sheina Johnson (Jan '14) Nov 22 Larrydog 4
See all Pine Bluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pine Bluff Forum Now

Pine Bluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pine Bluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Pine Bluff, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,496 • Total comments across all topics: 277,255,660

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC