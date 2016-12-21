Hole again shuts Huffs Island Park

Hole again shuts Huffs Island Park

Huffs Island Park on the Arkansas River is closed for repairs until further notice, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Pine Bluff Site Office said. A sinkhole has re-formed under an access road, making it unsafe for vehicular traffic, the Corps said.

