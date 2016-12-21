Hole again shuts Huffs Island Park
Huffs Island Park on the Arkansas River is closed for repairs until further notice, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Pine Bluff Site Office said. A sinkhole has re-formed under an access road, making it unsafe for vehicular traffic, the Corps said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pine Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 1 hour ago 2:10 p.m.Reports: Weapon-wield...
|Tue
|hicusdicus
|4
|Shareholder Sues to See Ozark Heritage Bank's R... (Sep '11)
|Dec 23
|from hear me
|38
|windsong drug rehab (Oct '13)
|Dec 21
|Lost No More in A...
|12
|Nikki goodnight (Aug '14)
|Dec 12
|quack-a-lack
|20
|Moving to Pine Bluff
|Dec 4
|Mover
|1
|Grecian Steak House
|Dec 3
|Robert Sedgefield
|1
|Runaway Minor WF 14 yr old
|Nov 30
|Ask
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pine Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC