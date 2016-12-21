Feel the blues, Arkansas style

Texarkana's connection to Arkansas blues history finds a welcome home on a newly-released collection of field recordings conducted in the mid-1970s. Stackhouse Recording Company's "Meet Me in the Bottom: Arkansas Blues, Volume 2The Bands" explores the Arkansas blues tradition, as captured by Louis Guida, then a Pine Bluff newspaper reporter, four decades ago in 1976.

