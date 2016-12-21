Federal PB court division adjourns

The Pine Bluff division of the federal courts for the Eastern District of Arkansas closed its one-person office Wednesday with the retirement of Brenda Johnson, a 14-year employee of the U.S. district clerk's office. As with the district's unstaffed offices in its Batesville and Helena-West Helena divisions, federal civil cases centered in the counties encompassing and surrounding Pine Bluff will still be considered "filed" in the Pine Bluff division -- but only electronically.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.