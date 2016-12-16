End seen to state tie with Arkansas E...

End seen to state tie with Arkansas Entertainers Hall of Fame

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Arkansas Times

The Pine Bluff Commercial reports on the expectation of local people that state support could be coming to an end for the Arkansas Entertainers Hall of Fame housed in the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Nothing's firm, but the suggestion is that the legislature would transfer the entity, now under the umbrella of state Parks and Tourism, to the city of Pine Bluff, which owns the facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pine Bluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weird 1 hour ago 2:10 p.m.Reports: Weapon-wield... 19 hr Enzo49 3
News Shareholder Sues to See Ozark Heritage Bank's R... (Sep '11) Dec 23 from hear me 38
windsong drug rehab (Oct '13) Dec 21 Lost No More in A... 12
Nikki goodnight (Aug '14) Dec 12 quack-a-lack 20
Moving to Pine Bluff Dec 4 Mover 1
Grecian Steak House Dec 3 Robert Sedgefield 1
Runaway Minor WF 14 yr old Nov 30 Ask 2
See all Pine Bluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pine Bluff Forum Now

Pine Bluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pine Bluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Pine Bluff, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,511 • Total comments across all topics: 277,358,048

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC