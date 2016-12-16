End seen to state tie with Arkansas Entertainers Hall of Fame
The Pine Bluff Commercial reports on the expectation of local people that state support could be coming to an end for the Arkansas Entertainers Hall of Fame housed in the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Nothing's firm, but the suggestion is that the legislature would transfer the entity, now under the umbrella of state Parks and Tourism, to the city of Pine Bluff, which owns the facility.
