District to revise discipline policy

The Watson Chapel School District in Pine Bluff must cease corporal punishment, limit out-of-school suspensions and otherwise change the way it disciplines students as part of an agreement the district has reached with the federal government in its 46-year-old desegregation case. U.S. District Judge Brian Miller this week signed the consent order, which is expected to take three years to fully implement.

