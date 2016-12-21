Local businessmen spearhead pellet pr...

Local businessmen spearhead pellet project

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Nov 25 Read more: Daily Journal

From the left, Kalan Wagner, president of Wagner Construction, Dennis Wagner, chairman of Wagner Construction, and Marty Goulet, Wagner Construction chief financial officer, pose for a photo at last week's ribbon-cutting ceremony of Highland Pellets in Pine Bluff, Ark. The men are part of a team that created and developed the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pine Bluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
windsong drug rehab (Oct '13) 17 hr Lost No More in A... 12
Nikki goodnight (Aug '14) Dec 12 quack-a-lack 20
Moving to Pine Bluff Dec 4 Mover 1
Grecian Steak House Dec 3 Robert Sedgefield 1
Runaway Minor WF 14 yr old Nov 30 Ask 2
Chevy cruze Nov 26 Someone 1
Sheina Johnson (Jan '14) Nov 22 Larrydog 4
See all Pine Bluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pine Bluff Forum Now

Pine Bluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pine Bluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Pine Bluff, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,496 • Total comments across all topics: 277,255,618

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC