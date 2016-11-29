Delta Regional Authority announces $26 million in new infrastructure grants
The Delta Regional Authority and Gov. Asa Hutchinson have announced $26 million in new infrastructure grants, obtained through the federal States' Economic Development Assistance Program and a mix of public and private sources. Among the projects on the drawing board: $8.4 million for a new wastewater treatment plant in Bull Shoals, $3.9 million for an expansion of Highway 83 in Monticello, $6.6 million for an aquatic center in Pine Bluff, and $1.06 million for Restore Hope Delta, which helps children move out of foster care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Pine Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|windsong drug rehab (Oct '13)
|17 hr
|Lost No More in A...
|12
|Nikki goodnight (Aug '14)
|Dec 12
|quack-a-lack
|20
|Moving to Pine Bluff
|Dec 4
|Mover
|1
|Grecian Steak House
|Dec 3
|Robert Sedgefield
|1
|Runaway Minor WF 14 yr old
|Nov 30
|Ask
|2
|Chevy cruze
|Nov 26
|Someone
|1
|Sheina Johnson (Jan '14)
|Nov 22
|Larrydog
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pine Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC