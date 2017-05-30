H. Patricia Hynes: How the light gets in

H. Patricia Hynes GREENFIELD - Every now and then I re-visit these lines of the Canadian poet and songwriter, Leonard Cohen: Ring the bells that cannot ring Forget your perfect offering There is a crack in everything That's how the light gets in. In these times of climate change denial, macho military chest-beating, stagnant wages, and soulless extremes of wealth and poverty, light-bearing cracks are all that we have.

