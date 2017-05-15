Woman Allegedly Stole $15,000 Worth of Girl Scout Cookies
A Kentucky woman was indicted on charges for stealing more than $15,000 worth of Girl Scout cookies , reports the Lexington Herald Leader . The woman, Leah Ann Vick, was a 26-year-old Girl Scout troop leader for the Wilderness Road Chapter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDailyBeast.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pikeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|phs reciruting
|28 min
|Big Swag
|61
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|36 min
|another viewer
|163,480
|Write a letter to President Trump
|1 hr
|Miner back in work
|17
|Lawyer Vanderbick
|1 hr
|HLM4
|23
|Pikeville Politics and Corruption
|1 hr
|Pikeville Crooks
|1
|Hillary Clinton OUR next President (Jun '15)
|2 hr
|Kyboy
|4,566
|Pike County Child Protective Services Is A Disg...
|3 hr
|bum 1
|12
Find what you want!
Search Pikeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC