Woman Allegedly Stole $15,000 Worth of Girl Scout Cookies

A Kentucky woman was indicted on charges for stealing more than $15,000 worth of Girl Scout cookies , reports the Lexington Herald Leader . The woman, Leah Ann Vick, was a 26-year-old Girl Scout troop leader for the Wilderness Road Chapter.

