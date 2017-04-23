University of Pikeville honors Class of 2017 -
The University of Pikeville honored the academic achievements of 262 graduates at the associate, baccalaureate and master's degree levels and 120 Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree recipients from the Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine during commencement exercises on Saturday. David O. Barbe, M.D., MHA, president-elect of the American Medical Association, delivered KYCOM's keynote address and was presented with an honorary Doctor of Science degree.
