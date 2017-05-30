Tense Pikeville rally - 6:00 am updated:
There are 15 comments on the Williamson Daily News Online story from Friday May 5, titled Tense Pikeville rally - 6:00 am updated:. In it, Williamson Daily News Online reports that:
Kendra Mahon/WDN Supporters from both the Antifacist and Traditionalist Workers Party groups are shown above from last Saturday in downtown Pikeville, Ky.
|
Toronto, Canada
|
#1 Sunday May 7
Keep antifa out of pike county
|
#2 Sunday May 7
YoUr NaZi ScUm If YoU Do NoT LiKe CoMmUnIsM DuMb AzZ
|
#3 Monday May 8
Hey numb nuts, how did that work out for ya last month when we ran you out of our town? You think those Pike county good ole boys will not run ya out of there too?
|
#4 Monday May 8
Here is the League of the South's speech
Several residents actually wanted to
hear what they had to say but some people
sought to take the freedom of speech from
American citizens and that is what we
will not allow so here is what
League of the South had to say
Antifa and others fail in 1...
2....3...
|
#5 Monday May 8
Here is the
Traditionalist Worker Party's
message and speech
which Antifa attempted to keep
you from hearing
Antifa and others fail in 1...
2....3...
|
#6 Monday May 8
Now here is the message
that Antifa demands to be heard
that there is
no such thing as God or Jesus
and that all Christian beliefs is
lies created by Nazis
Yeah that is what they really
are teaching our kids and
wanted to bring to
Pikeville
|
#7 Monday May 8
Go to China or North Korea if you want a communist country jerk..
|
United States
|
#8 Monday May 8
Go to Iran if you want to mine Coal you silly jerk off.
|
#9 Monday May 8
Turn those lights off you pencil neck. How about you move to Iran because this is Eastern Kentucky!
|
#10 Monday May 8
I'll put this boot so far up your azz that you'll be crapping coal for weeks how about that?
|
United States
|
#11 Monday May 8
You could not stand up to a 12 year old you fat azz puzzie.
Lmfao
Go hide behind your Mommy you lazy slug.
|
#12 Monday May 8
I will meet you right now at Bank 253 and see if you will run that mouth. I will make sure to record it. I am just 10 minutes away right now. Put up or shut up. Or are you going to be the scared punk that you are?
|
#13 Monday May 8
Stop hiding your location. I sure am not hiding my location am I? Who is hiding behind their mommy now?
|
#14 Monday May 8
hmmmm pizz your pants already LMAO
|
#16 Wednesday May 10
Let's start an Anti-AntiFa protest how bout that...
|
|
