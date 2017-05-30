Tense Pikeville rally - 6:00 am updated:

Tense Pikeville rally - 6:00 am updated:

There are 15 comments on the Williamson Daily News Online story from Friday May 5, titled Tense Pikeville rally - 6:00 am updated:.

Kendra Mahon/WDN Supporters from both the Antifacist and Traditionalist Workers Party groups are shown above from last Saturday in downtown Pikeville, Ky.

Yes

Toronto, Canada

#1 Sunday May 7
Keep antifa out of pike county

AnTi FaScIsT

Atlanta, GA

#2 Sunday May 7
YoUr NaZi ScUm If YoU Do NoT LiKe CoMmUnIsM DuMb AzZ

Proud Boys

San Francisco, CA

#3 Monday May 8
AnTi FaScIsT wrote:
YoUr NaZi ScUm If YoU Do NoT LiKe CoMmUnIsM DuMb AzZ
Hey numb nuts, how did that work out for ya last month when we ran you out of our town? You think those Pike county good ole boys will not run ya out of there too?

First Amendment

Chicago, IL

#4 Monday May 8
Here is the League of the South's speech
Several residents actually wanted to
hear what they had to say but some people
sought to take the freedom of speech from
American citizens and that is what we
will not allow so here is what
League of the South had to say

Antifa and others fail in 1...
2....3...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SC1DSwh5lww

First Amendment

Chicago, IL

#5 Monday May 8
Here is the
Traditionalist Worker Party's
message and speech
which Antifa attempted to keep
you from hearing

Antifa and others fail in 1...
2....3...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DaYjVBAyYAI

First Amendment

Chicago, IL

#6 Monday May 8
Now here is the message
that Antifa demands to be heard
that there is
no such thing as God or Jesus
and that all Christian beliefs is
lies created by Nazis

Yeah that is what they really
are teaching our kids and
wanted to bring to
Pikeville

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c5WTYKJm2CI

coal country

Ashburn, VA

#7 Monday May 8
AnTi FaScIsT wrote:
YoUr NaZi ScUm If YoU Do NoT LiKe CoMmUnIsM DuMb AzZ
Go to China or North Korea if you want a communist country jerk..

Rally Against Coal

United States

#8 Monday May 8
coal country wrote:
<quoted text>

Go to China or North Korea if you want a communist country jerk..
Go to Iran if you want to mine Coal you silly jerk off.

Vacationing Miner

Las Vegas, NV

#9 Monday May 8
Rally Against Coal wrote:
<quoted text>Go to Iran if you want to mine Coal you silly jerk off.
Turn those lights off you pencil neck. How about you move to Iran because this is Eastern Kentucky!

Vacationing Miner

Las Vegas, NV

#10 Monday May 8
Rally Against Coal wrote:
<quoted text>Go to Iran if you want to mine Coal you silly jerk off.
I'll put this boot so far up your azz that you'll be crapping coal for weeks how about that?

Rally Against Coal

United States

#11 Monday May 8
Vacationing Miner wrote:
<quoted text>

I'll put this boot so far up your azz that you'll be crapping coal for weeks how about that?
You could not stand up to a 12 year old you fat azz puzzie.

Lmfao

Go hide behind your Mommy you lazy slug.

Bank 253

Ransom, KY

#12 Monday May 8
Rally Against Coal wrote:
<quoted text>You could not stand up to a 12 year old you fat azz puzzie.

Lmfao

Go hide behind your Mommy you lazy slug.
I will meet you right now at Bank 253 and see if you will run that mouth. I will make sure to record it. I am just 10 minutes away right now. Put up or shut up. Or are you going to be the scared punk that you are?

Bank 253

Ransom, KY

#13 Monday May 8
Rally Against Coal wrote:
<quoted text>You could not stand up to a 12 year old you fat azz puzzie.

Lmfao

Go hide behind your Mommy you lazy slug.
Stop hiding your location. I sure am not hiding my location am I? Who is hiding behind their mommy now?

Richard

Pascagoula, MS

#14 Monday May 8
Rally Against Coal wrote:
<quoted text>You could not stand up to a 12 year old you fat azz puzzie.

Lmfao

Go hide behind your Mommy you lazy slug.
hmmmm pizz your pants already LMAO

Judged:

Oscar

Smithfield, VA

#16 Wednesday May 10
Yes wrote:
Keep antifa out of pike county
Let's start an Anti-AntiFa protest how bout that...

