MSUa s SBDC to host open house Friday -
Morehead State University's Small Business Development Center will host an open house Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Innovation Launchpad on 149 East Main Street in Morehead, as the center celebrates National Small Business Week. Every year since 1963, the President of the United States has issued a proclamation announcing National Small Business Week, which recognizes the critical contributions of America's entrepreneurs and small business owners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Floyd County Times.
Add your comments below
Pikeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump And NRA
|18 min
|truth
|8
|What's mitch McConnell done for coal, when ther... (Jul '14)
|52 min
|FYI
|36,458
|Do women really lose weight for theirs husbands?
|3 hr
|Wondering
|1
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|4 hr
|Pikeville Parent
|163,891
|cheating wife (Oct '16)
|5 hr
|get serious cheater
|44
|The White Neo Nazi Rally and Trump
|6 hr
|Dill wid it
|97
|what's there to do in Pikeville
|6 hr
|Work out boy
|3
|FBI Transportation Cabinet Version 2017
|11 hr
|A Hillary Deport...
|166
Find what you want!
Search Pikeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC