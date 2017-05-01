MSUa s SBDC to host open house Friday -

MSUa s SBDC to host open house Friday -

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Floyd County Times

Morehead State University's Small Business Development Center will host an open house Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Innovation Launchpad on 149 East Main Street in Morehead, as the center celebrates National Small Business Week. Every year since 1963, the President of the United States has issued a proclamation announcing National Small Business Week, which recognizes the critical contributions of America's entrepreneurs and small business owners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Floyd County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pikeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump And NRA 18 min truth 8
What's mitch McConnell done for coal, when ther... (Jul '14) 52 min FYI 36,458
Do women really lose weight for theirs husbands? 3 hr Wondering 1
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 4 hr Pikeville Parent 163,891
cheating wife (Oct '16) 5 hr get serious cheater 44
The White Neo Nazi Rally and Trump 6 hr Dill wid it 97
what's there to do in Pikeville 6 hr Work out boy 3
FBI Transportation Cabinet Version 2017 11 hr A Hillary Deport... 166
See all Pikeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pikeville Forum Now

Pikeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pikeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Pikeville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,262 • Total comments across all topics: 280,710,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC