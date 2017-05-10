EKSBDC to host a The Small Town Merchant Programa in Prestonsburg -
Morehead State University's East Kentucky Small Business Development Center in Pikeville will host "The Small Town Merchant Program," on Monday, May 22, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Retail and restaurant businesses are encouraged to join the Pikeville SBDC and National Retail Specialist Marc Wilson on May 22 to learn how their small business can grow and prosper. "We believe small town retailers and restaurant businesses are the heart of our communities.
|
