Big Sandy, Pikeville Medical Center partner to offer accelerated...
Big Sandy Community and Technical College's Workforce Solutions division and Pikeville Medical Center have partnered to offer a new, accelerated Healthcare Fast path program. The 10-week program will start June 1 on the Pikeville campus of BSCTC and will offer credentials in the high-demand healthcare fields such as nurses' aide, phlebotomy and pharmacy technician.
