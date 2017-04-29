With Trump in power, white-power groups trying to build alliances
Creating consensus among white nationalists, neo-Nazis, Ku Klux, and the like has always been difficult, with wide disagreements on policies and a heavy turnover of leaders and followers. But the Nationalist Front, an alliance of white-power groups that was born in a KKK bar in Georgia, marked its first anniversary April 22. On Saturday, members of several white-supremacist groups filled Main Street in Pikeville, Ky., for a march and rally.
Pikeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remembering those that have passed from Virgie ... (Feb '10)
|46 min
|Saved By Grace
|224
|FBI Transportation Cabinet Version 2017
|1 hr
|Amy
|165
|Trump And NRA
|1 hr
|your superior
|7
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|1st Amendment Audit
|163,862
|Hillary Clinton OUR next President (Jun '15)
|3 hr
|the way it is
|4,458
|Pill heads and man suckers
|4 hr
|big daddy
|15
|Chillin' Chuck Roberts (Jan '11)
|4 hr
|Truth
|13
|Joggers On Hambley
|5 hr
|Carpetbagger
|12
|The White Neo Nazi Rally and Trump
|6 hr
|Lmao
|95
