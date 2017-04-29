With Trump in power, white-power grou...

With Trump in power, white-power groups trying to build alliances

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Boston.com

Creating consensus among white nationalists, neo-Nazis, Ku Klux, and the like has always been difficult, with wide disagreements on policies and a heavy turnover of leaders and followers. But the Nationalist Front, an alliance of white-power groups that was born in a KKK bar in Georgia, marked its first anniversary April 22. On Saturday, members of several white-supremacist groups filled Main Street in Pikeville, Ky., for a march and rally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pikeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Remembering those that have passed from Virgie ... (Feb '10) 46 min Saved By Grace 224
FBI Transportation Cabinet Version 2017 1 hr Amy 165
Trump And NRA 1 hr your superior 7
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 hr 1st Amendment Audit 163,862
Hillary Clinton OUR next President (Jun '15) 3 hr the way it is 4,458
Pill heads and man suckers 4 hr big daddy 15
Chillin' Chuck Roberts (Jan '11) 4 hr Truth 13
Joggers On Hambley 5 hr Carpetbagger 12
The White Neo Nazi Rally and Trump 6 hr Lmao 95
See all Pikeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pikeville Forum Now

Pikeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pikeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Pikeville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,107 • Total comments across all topics: 280,697,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC