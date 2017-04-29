With Trump in power, white-power groups trying to build alliances

Creating consensus among white nationalists, neo-Nazis, Ku Klux, and the like has always been difficult, with wide disagreements on policies and a heavy turnover of leaders and followers. But the Nationalist Front, an alliance of white-power groups that was born in a KKK bar in Georgia, marked its first anniversary April 22. On Saturday, members of several white-supremacist groups filled Main Street in Pikeville, Ky., for a march and rally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.