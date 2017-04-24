There are on the Fredericksburg.com story from Tuesday Apr 18, titled What to do with a former coal mine? Make it a solar farm. In it, Fredericksburg.com reports that:

This undated image provided by the Berkeley Energy Group shows a mountaintop removal site near Pikeville, Ky. The Berkeley Energy Group, EDF Renewable Energy and former state Auditor Adam Edelen announced Tuesday, April 18, 2017, they are looking at two mountaintop removal sites to turn one into a solar farm.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.