Riot Police Move in on Counter Protesters in Pikeville, Kentucky

Riot police moved in on counter protesters in downtown Pikeville, Kentucky, on Saturday, April 29.Police separated white nationalist and anti-racism demonstrators by metal barricades, as seen in the video. The two groups chanted slogans against each other, according to local reports.

Pikeville, KY

