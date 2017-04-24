Riot Police Move in on Counter Protesters in Pikeville, Kentucky
Riot police moved in on counter protesters in downtown Pikeville, Kentucky, on Saturday, April 29.Police separated white nationalist and anti-racism demonstrators by metal barricades, as seen in the video. The two groups chanted slogans against each other, according to local reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pikeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 min
|Pikeville Parent
|163,722
|What's mitch McConnell done for coal, when ther... (Jul '14)
|40 min
|Uncle Tom
|36,436
|Places to RENT in Pikeville? (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|Relocating
|172
|Thank You Laid Off Coal Miners
|1 hr
|Woooo hooooo
|21
|cheating wife (Oct '16)
|1 hr
|Crazy
|42
|Mullins class mates that have passed away (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|Football
|200
|The White Neo Nazi Rally and Trump
|3 hr
|Forsure
|73
|City commissioners
|5 hr
|Loyd
|37
|Hillary Clinton OUR next President (Jun '15)
|8 hr
|One Eyed Willy
|4,445
|FBI Transportation Cabinet Version 2017
|13 hr
|A Hillary Deport...
|161
|
Find what you want!
Search Pikeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC