Riot Police Move in on Counter Protes...

Riot Police Move in on Counter Protesters in Pikeville, Kentucky

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 29 Read more: Loudon County News

Riot police moved in on counter protesters in downtown Pikeville, Kentucky, on Saturday, April 29.Police separated white nationalist and anti-racism demonstrators by metal barricades, as seen in the video.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pikeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Pikeville resident hit by ANTIFA 1 min Pikeville Parent 13
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 11 min CCR 163,233
Roger Monk Greg 15 min New Districts 11
What's mitch McConnell done for coal, when ther... (Jul '14) 51 min Uncle Tom 36,529
Hillary Clinton OUR next President (Jun '15) 59 min One Eyed Willy 4,486
FBI Transportation Cabinet Version 2017 3 hr Guru 176
The White Neo Nazi Rally and Trump 4 hr Pikeville Parent 127
See all Pikeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pikeville Forum Now

Pikeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pikeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Pikeville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,882 • Total comments across all topics: 280,786,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC