LWC Softball plays today, Fri 28 Apr 2017 at Bowling Green, KY By Anthony Latessa News from Lindsey Wilson College The No. 6-ranked Lindsey Wilson softball team starts their postseason schedule on Friday in the Mid-South Conference Championship at 3pmCT at Michael O. Buchanon Park, 9222 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, KY.

