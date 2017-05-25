Flip-flopping neo-Nazi used to back T...

Flip-flopping neo-Nazi used to back Trump, now blasts his 'Jew...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 30 Read more: Jerusalem Post

"The white majority are fed up with all of these lying, cheating, thieving, war-mongering, child-molesting political pimps and whores of this corrupt and decadent two-party, Jew-party, queer-party system!" cried Arthur Jones at a neo-Nazi rally in rural Kentucky, The Guardian reported. Jones delivered his fire-and-brimstone speech to a tent of like-minded individuals who applauded and "Mmmhmmm!"ed along with him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pikeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hillary Clinton OUR next President (Jun '15) 46 min destroy the swamp 4,753
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 54 min Blacklagoon 163,813
The Gospel Redemmers 1 hr U low life 50
What's mitch McConnell done for coal, when ther... (Jul '14) 2 hr Impeach 36,750
Russians are hacking Paintsville Topix 6 hr Worked for the Dems 1
Pikeville demise 8 hr Its Just JK 7
Pike County Clerk's office 11 hr Political Power E... 4
Pam May 18 hr Mickeypicky 33
See all Pikeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pikeville Forum Now

Pikeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pikeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Gunman
 

Pikeville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,060 • Total comments across all topics: 281,291,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC