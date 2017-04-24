CMS students to attend Rogers Explorers program at UPike
Click on headline for story with photo By Calen McKinney, Public Information Officer Campbellsville Independent Schools Campbellsville Middle School eighth-graders Abi Wiedewitsch and John Orberson have been chosen to attend the Rogers Explorers program this summer. The Rogers Explorers program is an intensive three-day, two-night program focused on cultivating skills in leadership, technology, math, science and community service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Pikeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|9 min
|Strel
|163,324
|No dogs at hillbilly days
|1 hr
|wwww
|8
|UPike Scholar House project moving forward (Mar '12)
|2 hr
|watching
|16
|What's mitch McConnell done for coal, when ther... (Jul '14)
|3 hr
|FYI
|36,376
|Clerk fired
|3 hr
|Branham
|2
|My wife has huge jugs
|3 hr
|Pikeville panthers
|8
|national enquirer (Jan '09)
|5 hr
|Skylynn
|5
|FBI Transportation Cabinet Version 2017
|16 hr
|Outsider
|145
Find what you want!
Search Pikeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC