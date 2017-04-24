CMS students to attend Rogers Explore...

CMS students to attend Rogers Explorers program at UPike

Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: Columbia Magazine

Click on headline for story with photo By Calen McKinney, Public Information Officer Campbellsville Independent Schools Campbellsville Middle School eighth-graders Abi Wiedewitsch and John Orberson have been chosen to attend the Rogers Explorers program this summer. The Rogers Explorers program is an intensive three-day, two-night program focused on cultivating skills in leadership, technology, math, science and community service.

Pikeville, KY

