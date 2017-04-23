23 am

Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: Floyd County Times

Examining bones isn't something a third-grader typically gets to do during the course of a school day. For more than 60 students from Betsy Layne Elementary School, identifying the bones of the human body was one of many activities medical students from the University of Pikeville-Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine had planned during a mini medical school event.

