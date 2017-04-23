23 am
Examining bones isn't something a third-grader typically gets to do during the course of a school day. For more than 60 students from Betsy Layne Elementary School, identifying the bones of the human body was one of many activities medical students from the University of Pikeville-Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine had planned during a mini medical school event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Floyd County Times.
Add your comments below
Pikeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 min
|CCR
|163,710
|The White Neo Nazi Rally and Trump
|14 min
|reality
|64
|Oreion Reeper (Apr '14)
|21 min
|Big Glenn mobile
|4
|Sick of the smell in front of Pikeville High Sc... (Jun '14)
|55 min
|old dude
|41
|Larry Tackett
|1 hr
|Hey
|1
|Larry Tackett from Mayking, KY
|1 hr
|Hey
|1
|cheating wife (Oct '16)
|2 hr
|Set right
|41
|Hillary Clinton OUR next President (Jun '15)
|2 hr
|One Eyed Willy
|4,445
|FBI Transportation Cabinet Version 2017
|7 hr
|A Hillary Deport...
|161
Find what you want!
Search Pikeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC