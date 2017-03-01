Six Lindsey Wilson Men's Basketball student-athletes earn Academic MSC honors
Six Lindsey Wilson Men's Basketball student-athletes earn Academic MSC honors By Charles Balcom COLUMBIA, KY - Six members of the Lindsey Wilson men's basketball program earned Academic Mid-South Conference honors, officials from the conference office announced on Wednesday. Hannes Erhardt, Dylan Gaskin, Kevin Booth, Noah Duncan, Austin Sparrow and Travis Starns each collected the annual academic award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Pikeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|County Treasurer Billiter Headlines
|9 min
|Wrong tree
|32
|Trump Lied about the Coal Industry,Trump Lies E...
|13 min
|Con Job
|3
|Once Again Airport Without Power
|16 min
|All Hail Senator ...
|20
|Plz log onto PCAGW and sign petition for a stat...
|2 hr
|Pikeville Parent
|15
|phillip grey (Jul '12)
|5 hr
|Dumb is forever
|5
|Hillary Clinton OUR next President (Jun '15)
|6 hr
|The Russian Ambas...
|3,916
|Pike county bridges need rocks
|6 hr
|Spade
|25
|Donald Trump speech
|8 hr
|Con Job
|39
|Thomas TJ Litavik and Judge Combs
|9 hr
|Lmao
|89
Find what you want!
Search Pikeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC