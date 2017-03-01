Six Lindsey Wilson Men's Basketball s...

Six Lindsey Wilson Men's Basketball student-athletes earn Academic MSC honors

Six Lindsey Wilson Men's Basketball student-athletes earn Academic MSC honors By Charles Balcom COLUMBIA, KY - Six members of the Lindsey Wilson men's basketball program earned Academic Mid-South Conference honors, officials from the conference office announced on Wednesday. Hannes Erhardt, Dylan Gaskin, Kevin Booth, Noah Duncan, Austin Sparrow and Travis Starns each collected the annual academic award.

