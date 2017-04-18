Shelbiana Church of Christ makes dona...

Shelbiana Church of Christ makes donation to Judia s Place -

Thursday Mar 30

Judi's Place for Kids hosted the Shelbiana Church of Christ Youth Group on Saturday. The youth group donated more than 60 stuffed animals to be given to children who receive services at Judi's Place for Kids.

