Shelbiana Church of Christ makes donation to Judia s Place -
Judi's Place for Kids hosted the Shelbiana Church of Christ Youth Group on Saturday. The youth group donated more than 60 stuffed animals to be given to children who receive services at Judi's Place for Kids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Floyd County Times.
