Ribbon cutting/open house set for American Metal Works

Big Sandy Community and Technical College and the Paintsville/Johnson County Chamber of Commerce will host an open house and ribbon cutting for American Metal Works from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, March 17 on the Mayo campus of BSCTC. American Metal Works is located in Building E on the Mayo campus in a 4,350-square-foot business incubation space.

