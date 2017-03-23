Recent Pike County indictments - 12:15 pm updated:

Recent Pike County indictments - 12:1...

Recent Pike County indictments

Wednesday Mar 8

Billy Jo Wallace III, 30 from Williamson, was issued an indictment on the felony offense of burglary in the third degree, the misdemeanor offense of theft by unlawful taking and the class c felony offense of persistent felony offender in the second degree.

