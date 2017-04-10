Lawyer Pleads Guilty to Trying to Bil...

Lawyer Pleads Guilty to Trying to Bilk Social Security of $550 Million

Monday Mar 27 Read more: Government Executive

In a break for the governmentwide effort to thwart improper payments, the Justice Department on Friday announced a guilty plea by a Kentucky disability attorney involved in a scheme to defraud the Social Security Administration of as much as $550 million. Eric Christopher Conn, 56, of Pikeville, Ky., pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky to one count of theft of government money and one count of payment of gratuities.

