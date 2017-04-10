Lawyer Pleads Guilty to Trying to Bilk Social Security of $550 Million
In a break for the governmentwide effort to thwart improper payments, the Justice Department on Friday announced a guilty plea by a Kentucky disability attorney involved in a scheme to defraud the Social Security Administration of as much as $550 million. Eric Christopher Conn, 56, of Pikeville, Ky., pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky to one count of theft of government money and one count of payment of gratuities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Government Executive.
Add your comments below
Pikeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 min
|Strel
|162,310
|What's mitch McConnell done for coal, when ther... (Jul '14)
|21 min
|Sue flex Coming
|36,302
|Fun
|1 hr
|good luck
|2
|Tanning Bed (May '10)
|1 hr
|Cbrady89
|32
|FBI Transportation Cabinet Version 2017
|3 hr
|Outsider
|65
|pack&diddle (Jun '14)
|3 hr
|Lmao
|16
|Republican Gov Resigns
|3 hr
|No Surpirise
|2
|tj (Oct '14)
|20 hr
|Amy
|71
Find what you want!
Search Pikeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC