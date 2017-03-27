Kentucky disability lawyer admits to ...

Kentucky disability lawyer admits to role in $550 million scheme

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: Reuters

A Kentucky lawyer pleaded guilty on Friday to charges stemming from what prosecutors said was his role in a scheme to fraudulently obtain $550 million in federal disability payments for thousands of people. Eric Conn, 56, pleaded guilty in federal court in Lexington, Kentucky to one count of theft of government money and one count of payment of gratuities, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pikeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 9 min Strel 161,271
d.o.t 32 min Outlaw46 1
Hillary Clinton OUR next President (Jun '15) 38 min Kyboy 4,097
Ashley Brown's campaign lies 49 min anonymous lol 89
City of pikeville buy the Abe Lincoln statue 1 hr Abe Trump 12
No More Benefits 1 hr More Trump Lies 43
Politically, what would Jesus do? 1 hr Impeach Trump 16
Airport Board Once Again FAILS to Meet v2.0 19 hr Meow 48
See all Pikeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pikeville Forum Now

Pikeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pikeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Pikeville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,624 • Total comments across all topics: 279,923,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC