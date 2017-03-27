Kentucky disability lawyer admits to role in $550 million scheme
A Kentucky lawyer pleaded guilty on Friday to charges stemming from what prosecutors said was his role in a scheme to fraudulently obtain $550 million in federal disability payments for thousands of people. Eric Conn, 56, pleaded guilty in federal court in Lexington, Kentucky to one count of theft of government money and one count of payment of gratuities, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement.
