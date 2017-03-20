The University of Pikeville-Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine is ranked seventh among the top medical schools in rural medicine, rising in the rankings for all medical schools in the nation, both D.O. and M.D., in the U.S. News & World Report's 2018 edition of Best Graduate Schools. KYCOM also ranked 12th in family medicine and second in the percentage of graduates who enter primary care residencies.

