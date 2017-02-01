Teleworks USA set to host multi-count...

Teleworks USA set to host multi-county job fair for Concentrix on Feb. 9 -

Teleworks USA is set to host a multi-county job fair at teleworks hubs in Perry, Harlan and Pike counties on Thursday, Feb. 9. Teleworks USA staff will be on hand beginning at 1:30 p.m. to assist prospective teleworkers as they learn more about open positions with Concentrix, a global leader of business services that will be looking to hire multiple customer service representatives to provide client support in a work-from-home setting. Events will be hosted at each of Teleworks USA's hubs located in Hazard , Harlan and Pikeville .

