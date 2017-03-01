News AppHarvest to Locate High-Tech Greenhouse in Pikeville, Creating 140 Jobs on Reclaimed Mine ...
Agricultural startup AppHarvest plans to build a $50 million high-tech greenhouse, creating 140 full-time jobs in Pikeville at a former surface coal mine repurposed for new industry, Gov. Matt Bevin announced today. "AppHarvest's project will bring exciting, high-tech job opportunities to Eastern Kentucky," said Gov. Bevin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kentucky Living.
Add your comments below
Pikeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump speech
|1 min
|okimar
|5
|What's mitch McConnell done for coal, when ther... (Jul '14)
|2 min
|Nothing
|36,024
|Thomas TJ Litavik and Judge Combs
|6 min
|Pikeville Parent
|51
|County Treasurer Billiter Headlines
|17 min
|Jumping Johnda
|10
|Hillary Clinton OUR next President (Jun '15)
|17 min
|reality
|3,867
|Failed drug test on probation
|31 min
|Pikeville Parent
|4
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|40 min
|usa
|159,698
Find what you want!
Search Pikeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC