KSP investigates murder in Pike County -
The incident occurred on Saturday evening. The preliminary investigation indicated that Clancy Adkins, 54, of Pikeville, was fatally shot at his residence on Coon Branch in Pike County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Floyd County Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pikeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Criminal Conspiracy Lawsuit
|26 min
|How Dare Them
|5
|Fish trap
|27 min
|Amy
|17
|Ray Jones Nervous
|31 min
|Disgraceful
|33
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|55 min
|Earl:
|158,832
|Middle school basketball tournament
|3 hr
|Wins
|2
|~*~ Last Post Wins ~*~ (Aug '11)
|5 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|9,271
|CROW Run Village
|5 hr
|TeeTs
|11
|President Trump} Best President In USA History!!!
|9 hr
|Laughing At Rusty
|70
|Stabbing on coon creek
|9 hr
|Laughing At Rusty
|31
Find what you want!
Search Pikeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC