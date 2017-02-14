Kentucky Coal Academy announces training courses -
A list of training and courses provided by the Kentucky Coal Academy at Big Sandy Community and Technical College follows. INITIAL SURFACE MINE TRAINING: Big Sandy Community and Technical College will hold a 24-Hour Surface Mine Initial Training from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on March 27 through April 3 on its Pikeville campus .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Floyd County Times.
Add your comments below
Pikeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|16 min
|usa
|159,179
|Ray Jones Nervous
|22 min
|Leaks be gone
|23
|CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT OF PMC/ Pikeville Medical ... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|true
|91
|Mikes Kritter Kastle (Oct '09)
|1 hr
|A family member
|115
|Solar now employs twice as many as coal.
|2 hr
|Achmed
|1
|Bowling Green Massacre
|2 hr
|Achmed
|32
|Michael Flynn Resigns
|2 hr
|Achmed
|4
|White Supremacist Rally
|4 hr
|Lmao
|58
Find what you want!
Search Pikeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC