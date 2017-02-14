Kentucky Coal Academy announces train...

Kentucky Coal Academy announces training courses -

A list of training and courses provided by the Kentucky Coal Academy at Big Sandy Community and Technical College follows. INITIAL SURFACE MINE TRAINING: Big Sandy Community and Technical College will hold a 24-Hour Surface Mine Initial Training from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on March 27 through April 3 on its Pikeville campus .

