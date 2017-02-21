#Cannabis Stock News: REAC Group (OTC...

#Cannabis Stock News: REAC Group (OTCBB: $REAC) Completes Name Change

February 27, 2017 REAC Group Inc. announced that its name change has become effective today. The name change was from "Real Estate Contacts, Inc." to REAC Group, Inc. The symbol, REAC, reflects the company's new direction.

