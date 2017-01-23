University of Pikeville announces fal...

University of Pikeville announces fall 2016 Deana s List -

Thomas R. Hess, Ph.D., dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, Howard Roberts, Ed.D., dean of the Coleman College of Business, and Mary Rado Simpson, Ph.D., dean of the Elliott School of Nursing, have released the names of the top students at the University of Pikeville for the fall 2016 semester. To qualify for the Dean's List, students must be full-time and receive a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.9. Students earning a 4.0 grade point average are named to the President's List.

