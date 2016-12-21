Pike County releases indictments -

Pike County releases indictments

Tiffany Hannah, 29, Delbarton, W.Va., was issued an indictment on the felony offense of attempt to obtain a controlled substance by fraud. The indictment states that on November 1, Hannah committed the offense of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud when she knowingly misrepresented, or presented a forged or altered prescription to obtain Hydrocodone.

