Pike County releases indictments -
Tiffany Hannah, 29, Delbarton, W.Va., was issued an indictment on the felony offense of attempt to obtain a controlled substance by fraud. The indictment states that on November 1, Hannah committed the offense of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud when she knowingly misrepresented, or presented a forged or altered prescription to obtain Hydrocodone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Floyd County Times.
Add your comments below
Pikeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is my job?
|18 min
|100 Jobs Roger
|16
|Jacky Darrell Smith (Dec '15)
|21 min
|Cuts Deals
|22
|The People Versus The Electoral College
|24 min
|Fox News BS
|148
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|32 min
|ChromiuMan
|157,146
|What's mitch McConnell done for coal, when ther... (Jul '14)
|33 min
|Fox News BS
|35,068
|Commons Apartments (Dec '14)
|41 min
|What Happened
|197
|Golden Corral (Feb '10)
|47 min
|Open
|32
|Another Elected County Official Rolls Over to t...
|1 hr
|Donovan is Inept
|31
Find what you want!
Search Pikeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC