Pike Co. Mine shut down following fatality 26 Jan 2017
From John Mura & Lara Brannock News from Commonwealth of Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet FRANKFORT, KY - A 42-year-old coal miner was killed Thursday in an accident in an underground Pike County mine. Ray Hatfield, of Hi Hat KY, a conveyor belt attendant with 23 years of experience, suffered fatal injuries inside the R&C Coal LLC Mine No.
