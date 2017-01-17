Looking Back: Elias Hatfield engages ...

Looking Back: Elias Hatfield engages in deadly gunfight with Doc Ellis

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 2 Read more: Williamson Daily News Online

The Hatfield-McCoy Feud, America's best-known family dispute, reached its pinnacle of violence in southern West Virginia and eastern Kentucky in the 1880s, led by Hatfield patriarch Devil Anse Hatfield, and McCoy leader Randolph McCoy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Daily News Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pikeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What's mitch McConnell done for coal, when ther... (Jul '14) 3 min Uncle Tom 35,482
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 17 min Strel 157,950
True bank 253 hookups 27 min Diane 7
Pea and Wee PLLC 1 hr Amy 5
Trump Wall 2 hr Chicago Black Mus... 10
Hillary Clinton OUR next President (Jun '15) 3 hr Paris 3,595
Trial Commissioners 4 hr Amy 10
Ray Jones Nervous 7 hr Really Funny 25
See all Pikeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pikeville Forum Now

Pikeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pikeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Pikeville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,511 • Total comments across all topics: 277,997,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC