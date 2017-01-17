Looking Back: Elias Hatfield engages in deadly gunfight with Doc Ellis
The Hatfield-McCoy Feud, America's best-known family dispute, reached its pinnacle of violence in southern West Virginia and eastern Kentucky in the 1880s, led by Hatfield patriarch Devil Anse Hatfield, and McCoy leader Randolph McCoy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Daily News Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pikeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's mitch McConnell done for coal, when ther... (Jul '14)
|3 min
|Uncle Tom
|35,482
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|17 min
|Strel
|157,950
|True bank 253 hookups
|27 min
|Diane
|7
|Pea and Wee PLLC
|1 hr
|Amy
|5
|Trump Wall
|2 hr
|Chicago Black Mus...
|10
|Hillary Clinton OUR next President (Jun '15)
|3 hr
|Paris
|3,595
|Trial Commissioners
|4 hr
|Amy
|10
|Ray Jones Nervous
|7 hr
|Really Funny
|25
Find what you want!
Search Pikeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC