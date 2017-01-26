KSP officers head to inauguration -

Tuesday Jan 17

Two officers from the Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville, Ky. have been chosen to represent the local post at the Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C. this Thursday.

