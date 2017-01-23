Hannah Nicole Absher on Dean's List at UPike
Hannah Nicole Absher on Dean's List at UPike Hannah Nicole Absher of Columbia, KY, has been named to the Fall 2016 Dean's List released by the University of Pikeville, Pikeville, KY. To be on the Dean's list students must be full time and have a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.9. Ms.
