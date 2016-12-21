BSCTC, City of Pikeville to host Unit...

BSCTC, City of Pikeville to host Unity March in honor of MLK Day -

Big Sandy Community and Technical College, in conjunction with the City of Pikeville, will hold a Unity March on Monday, January 16 in Pikeville. The event will be a commemoration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. A Unity March will begin at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Pikeville and will conclude with a program at the Pikeville City Park.

