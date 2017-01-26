Boy returns home 2 months after car crash that killed his father
A young boy returned to his home Saturday, after a crash that killed his father and landed him in the hospital for nearly two months. Gatlin Leedy and his mother, Eden, were welcomed by family and friends Saturday night in his hometown of Pikeville, Kentucky.
