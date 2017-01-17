a Journey Through Biblical Historya exhibit to open -
A museum exhibit of biblical proportions is set to open in Eastern Kentucky during. The University of Pikeville, in partnership with the City of Pikeville and Community Trust Bank, will host "Khirbet el-Maqatir & a Journey through Biblical History" opening Friday .
