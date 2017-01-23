In another first for the University of Pikeville-Kentucky College of Optometry , the program has announced a collaboration agreement with Cassini to provide the next generation of optometrists with one of the most innovative corneal analysis instruments using the Cassini Corneal Shape Analyzer. The agreement is aimed at improving education and research in key critical areas of optometry including astigmatism, corneal pathologies, dry eye and surgical co-management.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Floyd County Times.