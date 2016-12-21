Tote bag sales lead to coal scholarships -
Food City and Friends of Coal of Pikeville recently presented three local colleges with money raised from the sale of recyclable tote bags designed by Tim Collins , Julie Wilson and Jay Shepherd . The tote bag was sold on Earth Day, April 22, 2016 at 23 Food City locations throughout the coalfields.
Read more at Floyd County Times.
