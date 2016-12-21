The Center to celebrate youth programs -

The Center to celebrate youth programs -

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 2 Read more: Middlesboro Daily News

Photo submitted The Center for Rural Development's Rogers Scholars program provides valuable leadership skills and expert-led instruction in what it is like to work in the health-care field as one of three career majors in the intensive, one-week summer program. Rogers Scholars, open to rising high school juniors in Southern and Eastern Kentucky, emphasizes technological skills development and fosters an entrepreneurial spirit, leadership, and commitment to rural Kentucky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Middlesboro Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pikeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 29 min usa 156,732
The People Versus The Electoral College 1 hr Hoss 29
Enough is Enough 1 hr Dumb and Dumber 26
Coach Ben Howard (Jan '10) 2 hr Auditions 64
Any liquor stores open on Xmas day in Pikeville? 2 hr Mitch 5
Jacky Darrell Smith (Dec '15) 2 hr We Go You Pay 18
Russia Helped Trump 2 hr Hillary Won 58
See all Pikeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pikeville Forum Now

Pikeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pikeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Pikeville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,259 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,652

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC