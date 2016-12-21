Stapleton honored at teaching confere...

Stapleton honored at teaching conference

On November 20-22, four teachers from Olmstead School attended the 2016 Kentucky Exceptional Children's Conference in Louisville. The four teachers were: Christina Congdon, Speech Teacher, Becky Stapleton, Primary Special Education Teacher, Betty Stapleton, Intermediate Special Education Teacher, and Brandi Violette, Middle School Special Education Teacher.

