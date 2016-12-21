Cross-cultural experience brings students together
Exploring other cultures and building relationships with peers was among the highlights for University of Pikeville students during a multicultural weekend at the Indianapolis International Festival. The trip itinerary featured a parade of nations, cultural presentations from regional and international performers, a visit to the Indianapolis Zoo, and cuisine from across the globe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Floyd County Times.
Add your comments below
Pikeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tj (Oct '14)
|6 min
|Buddy The Elf
|18
|Jackie Darrell slams Roger Ford
|15 min
|Boom Chackalacka
|13
|Zack Sampson
|21 min
|Small minds
|6
|Why do New Wives hate Ex - Wives? (Nov '11)
|25 min
|Metoo
|85
|UN Votes Palestine
|35 min
|Muslim POTUS
|4
|What's mitch McConnell done for coal, when ther... (Jul '14)
|44 min
|IND
|34,961
|~*~ Last Post Wins ~*~ (Aug '11)
|46 min
|-Prince-
|9,009
|Enough is Enough
|2 hr
|LMAO
|54
Find what you want!
Search Pikeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC