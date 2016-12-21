Cross-cultural experience brings stud...

Cross-cultural experience brings students together

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Floyd County Times

Exploring other cultures and building relationships with peers was among the highlights for University of Pikeville students during a multicultural weekend at the Indianapolis International Festival. The trip itinerary featured a parade of nations, cultural presentations from regional and international performers, a visit to the Indianapolis Zoo, and cuisine from across the globe.

